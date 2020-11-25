Eleanor Mae Jordan

Feb. 1, 1926 - Nov. 20, 2020

BLUE MOUND - Eleanor Mae Jordan, 94, of Blue Mound, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

She was born on February 1, 1926 in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Dwight and Bernice Bailey Adamson. After graduating Moweaqua High School, she supported the World War II effort working at the Houdaille-Hershey Plant located in Decatur. For a short time, she ran her father's store, Adamson Hardware, in Moweaqua. Eleanor married Norman Jordan also of Moweaqua, on June 20, 1946. They began farming on the family farm near Blue Mound in 1948. Eleanor and Norman were long-time members of Zion Chapel United Methodist Church where she was the Nursery School teacher for nearly 50 years. Eleanor and her husband were very active with the Macon County Farm Bureau and organized the very first Prime Timers organization. Norman and Eleanor were in charge of the Blue Mound Fall Festival Chicken Supper for 20 years and were named Grand Marshals of the Fall Festival Parade in 2007. She enjoyed embroidery and collecting plates from all fifty states they visited. Together, Norman and Eleanor loved to garden and cook. They were married for 66 years.

She is survived by her children: Linda Corrington and her husband, Phil of Yorkville and Dwight Jordan and his wife, Kari of Naperville; grandchildren: Jennifer Corrington Whittington, Alissa Corrington Werner, Greg Jordan, Ellie Jordan and Jeff Jordan; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Arlene and brothers: Bunny and Larry.

A private family service will take place at the Zion Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Memorial contributions may be left to Zion Chapel United Methodist Church. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Eleanor, or condolences to the family, may be shared online at:www.dawson-wikoff.com.