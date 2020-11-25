O'Neal V. Roberts

Oct. 6, 1929 - Nov. 22, 2020

FORSYTH - O'Neal V. Roberts, 91, of Forsyth, IL passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Oxford, IN. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. O'Neal will be laid to rest in Boswell Cemetery, Boswell, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Forsyth Baptist Church.

O'Neal was born on October 6, 1929 in Benton County, IN, the son of Lester and Opal (Richardson) Roberts. He served proudly in the United States Air Force. O'Neal married Ida E. Shoaf on September 9, 1952. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2020. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers, AFL-CIO Local 60 in Morton, IL and worked at numerous power plants across the country. O'Neal was an active member at Forsyth Baptist Church. He enjoyed taking motorcycle trips and watching NASCAR. After retirement he worked as a safety patrol officer/usher at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for racing events.

O'Neal is survived by his children: Debbie S. (Tim) Martin of Lavon, TX, Cheryl A. Roberts of Oreana, IL, Laura L. (Tom) Peters of Chatham, IL and Jeffrey N. Roberts of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Tara (Jason) Whitaker of Houston, TX, Clay (Dacota) Whitaker of Anna, TX, Seth M. (Eden) Peters of Chatham, IL and Danae N. (Dan) Glass of Colorado Springs, CO; great grandchildren: Addyson, Olivia, Hadley, Emery, Everly and Masie.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Opal Roberts, wife: Ida E. Roberts, sister: Edna Stevens and his brother: Samuel Larry Roberts.