James Warren Trainor, Jr.

Jan. 10, 1932 - Nov. 21, 2020

TOWER HILL - James Warren Trainor, Jr., 88, of Tower Hill, IL, passed away at 3:48 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Heritage Health, Pana, IL.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Pleasantview Cemetery, Assumption, IL with Rev. David Beerbower officiating and military rites by the Pana Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Gideons International and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Junior was born on January 10, 1932 in Moweaqua, IL, the son of Warren James and Fern E. Reider Trainor. He graduated from Tower Hill High School in the Class of 1950 and attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Junior then served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Dorothy "Joanne" Grubb on August 23, 1953. When he returned from the service, Junior became a grain and livestock farmer in the Tower Hill area. His wife, Joanne, passed away on December 25, 1963. Junior married Mary Ann Blauth on April 9, 1966. She preceded him in death on January 30, 1993. Junior was a member of Knobs Baptist Church, Gideons International, and the Shelby County Farm Bureau. He was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini Basketball.

He is survived by his three daughters: Lori (Rob) Hutchinson, Lana (Douglas) Hutchinson and Jodi (Travis) Sims all of Tower Hill; brother, Charles (Wilma) Trainor of Tower Hill; 11 grandchildren: Beth (John) Thomas of Decatur, Melody (Cody) Foster of Tower Hill, Eric (Hannah) Hutchinson of Tower Hill, Noah Hutchinson of Tower Hill, Douglas, Jr. (Marisa) Hutchinson of Florida, Amanda Hutchinson of Pana, Lacy (Gregg) Marcello of Pana, Benjamin Sims of Tower Hill, Grace Sims of Tower Hill, Carsen Sims of Tower Hill and Samuel Sims of Tower Hill; and 14 great grandchildren: Cameron Stewart of Maryland Heights, MO, Morgan Stewart of Tower Hill, Ivy Stewart of Tower Hill, Kaden Cutler of Pana, Ella Cutler of Pana, Rhett Foster of Tower Hill, Raelyn Hutchinson of Tower Hill, Keanan Hutchinson of Florida, Carson Hutchinson of Florida, Kobe Hutchinson of Pana, Joliana Morrison of Pana, Damian Marcello of Pana, Tristan Marcello of Pana and Vincent Marcello of Pana; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Fern; wives: Joanne and Mary Ann; fathers-in-law and mothers-in- law: Joseph and Leveta Grubb and Paul and Flossie Blauth; sisters, Loretta "Rita" (Fritz) Hedderich, Joyce (Junior) Beck and Lois (Charlie) Shuff; and great granddaughter, Emma Cutler. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com