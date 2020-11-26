Paul W. Lewis

Oct. 15, 1931 - Nov. 21, 2020

CLINTON - Paul W. Lewis, 89, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born October 15, 1931 to William and Jesse (Dryden) Lewis he is preceded in death by the love of his life, Loretta (Joan) Lewis; two brothers: James Lewis and Daniel Lewis; and one sister, Betty Click.

Paul served in the Air Force as an Airman First Class and Medic between 1949- 1959 and worked for Caterpillar from 1960-1990. However, he was best known in central Illinois for his 40 plus years as the Master of Ceremony and lead vocalist, every Saturday night, at the Illinois Country Opry in Petersburg, Illinois and for doing shows throughout the state.

Paul married Joan Thoms on August 29, 1954 and became a wonderful example of a husband and family man. He is survived by his children: Belinda "Lindy" (Daniel) Hubert, William "Bill" (Jill) Lewis, and Loretta "Lori" (Jerry) Benedict; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two siblings: John "Jack" (Faye) Lewis, and Joyce (Daniel) Lewis, as well as several brother and sister-in-law's, and nieces and nephews. He is lovingly remembered for his generous heart, beautiful singing voice, and his love of fishing, gardening, hunting and the outdoors. He cultured great appreciation of harmony in his family and brought joy to many with song. Most importantly, the power of his unconditional love was unfathomable, he treated those he loved as though they were precious and made sure to tell them often, he never left a phone call or a visit without saying Love, Love, Love. Everyone should be so blessed as to have such an example of love and goodness in their life, he will be sorely missed.

