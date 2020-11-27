Lillie B. Bond

MOWEAQUA - Lillie B. Bond, 89, of Moweaqua passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her children: Marilyn Cruz of Decatur, Willie I. Bond of Marietta, GA, Mark Bond of Moweaqua, IL, Jeffery Bond (Delorse) of Benicia, CA, Carnell (Petra) Bond of Assumption, IL and Annette Barnes (Jeffery) of Chicago, IL; brother, Ezell Taylor of Mansfield, OH; sister, Stella (David) Gambrell of Anderson, SC; a special daughter; Evelyn Hood, 15 grandchildren, over 30 great grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Service. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Walker Funeral Service (566 North Water St., Decatur). Funeral Service can be viewed livestream via Facebook on Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. Burial: Macon County Memorial Park. In following local, state and CDC guidelines a maximum of 10 people will be allowed at a time.