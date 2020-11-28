Menu
Sharon M. Rogers

Aug. 19, 1940 - Nov. 20, 2020

DECATUR - Sharon M. Rogers, 80, of Decatur, formerly of Dalton City, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Sharon was born on August 19, 1940 in Mason City to Loren and Verla (Clayton) See. She retired from accounts receivable at ADM.

Sharon is survived by her brother, James (Marianne) See of Ft. Myers; children: Jody Crawford of Mattoon, Randy (Sandy) Crawford of Cocoa, FL, Steven (Paula) Crawford of Lincoln, David (Manuela) Crawford of Pfaffenhofen, Germany and Debbie Loveless of Springfield, OH; as well as grandchildren: Jessica, Kristy, Trisha, Jonathan, Evan, Amber, David, Aileen, Liam and Liv; and one great-granddaughter, Arya.

She is preceded by her husband, Rodell Rogers; and siblings: Richard and Sylvia See.

There will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 28, 2020.
