Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Suzanne M. Parker
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Suzanne M. Parker

Sept. 29, 1938 - Nov. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Suzanne M. Parker, 82 of Decatur, Illinois passed away peacefully November 25, 2020.

Suzanne was born September 29, 1938 in Decatur Illinois, daughter of Thomas Clifford and Mary J. (Campbell) LeVeck.

Suzanne work as a secretary at a loan office for many years. Suzanne is loved and missed by her family and friends. No funeral or memorial service.

Survivors include, two daughters: Christine A. (John) Morrow of Macon IL. and Paula Parker of Chillicothe OH; four grandchildren and two great granddaughters that she adored and brother, James LeVeck and wife Sandra of Carlyle IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Thomas LeVeck (Chooch), sister, Patty LeVeck, many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Family asks that you remember Suzie in your thoughts.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.