Pete Blasko

July 6, 1932 - Nov. 23, 2020

DECATUR - Pete Blasko, age 88, of Decatur, Illinois passed away on November 23, 2020 in Decatur.

Mr. Blasko was born July 6, 1932 in Coalton, Illinois. His parents are the late Mike and Katherine (Hudak) Blasko. He is survived by his nephew, John (Mary) Blasko of Huntley, Illinois; niece, Janet (Tom) Retelny of Batavis, Illinois, and many loving great nephews and nieces and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Steve, John, Mike and Steve A.; sisters: Ann, Helen and Mary and nephew James (Janet) Blasko.

Pete graduated from Nokomis Township High School and Bradley University. He was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company in East Peoria. Pete was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur.

He is loved for his courage and compassion for others. In his humility he showed his greatness.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Nokomis with military rites by Waples-Bauer Post 94, Nokomis American Legion.

Memorials suggested to St. Louis Cathoic Church or St. Louis Catholic School both in Nokomis.

The family is being served by Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home