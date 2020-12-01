Emily "Darlene" Deal

Oct. 30, 1938 - Nov. 26 2020

FORSYTH - Emily

"Darlene" Deal, 82, passed away surrounded by her husband and children, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Darlene was born October 30, 1938 in rural Beecher City, the daughter of Henry Ule and Nellie Myrtle Rhodes. She married the love of her life, Clarice L. Deal on July 20, 1955 in St. Elmo. He survives. They were married 65 years.

Darlene's pride and joy was her family. Besides her husband, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Brad (Julie) of Springfield, Doug (Tonya) of Springfield, Scott (Judi) of Dallas, GA, Teresa (Brad) McCool of Forsyth, and Stephen (Christine) of Jacksonville; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alvin (Marie) Rhodes; a sister-in-law, Lois Rhodes; and many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Alice Orr and Joan Stebel; and two brothers, Eugene Rhodes and Uldridge Rhodes (infant).

Darlene took great delight in being involved in all the activities of her children and grandchildren. From preparing meals and hosting events for their children's athletic teammates to always being on the sidelines to cheer on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sporting and school activities.

Darlene loved to reminisce about family camping trips to the Smokies and other vacations. Always excited to try something new, she loved zip-lining for the first time this past summer at the age of 81.

While raising her family, Darlene continued her education attaining her LPN license. She worked many years for Dr. Highsmith, also at a nursing home and ended her nursing career retiring from Decatur Memorial Hospital. Darlene was a lifelong Nazarene and a member of Decatur First Church of the Nazarene.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and healthcare workers of St. John's ICU for being so kind and loving to Mom. Those days we weren't allowed to be with her, you were her family.

Memorial services to celebrate Darlene's life will be at 5:00 PM on Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at First Church of the Nazarene in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 4:00-5:00 PM on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

The family of Emily "Darlene" Deal has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.