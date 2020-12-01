David L. Mayberry

DECATUR - David L. Mayberry, 90, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral Services to celebrate David's life will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 –1:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Camp Wilson Foursquare Church.

The family of David Mayberry has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with his funeral arrangements.