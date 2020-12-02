Andrzej "Andy" Cichalewski

Sept. 10, 1942 - Nov. 30, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Andrzej "Andy" Cichalewski, 78, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 with his daughters by his side.

Private family services will be held at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. A visitation and memorial mass will be held at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville, IL followed by burial in Holy Childhood of Jesus Christ Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL. Memorials may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville or the Shelbyville Fire Protection District and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Andy was born on September 10, 1942, in Warsaw, Poland, the son of Matthew and Irena Cichalewski. He survived the final months of World War II in a Nazi concentration camp and eventually returned to Warsaw for the remainder of his childhood. In 1957, Andy immigrated to Schenectady, New York to live with his father. He went on to earn his Bachelor's, Master's, and Specialist Degrees in Education from Eastern Illinois University. He spent 37 years sharing his love for this nation with students as a U.S. history and government teacher in Shelbyville. He loved coaching student athletes in cross country, track, and tennis for the school. Andy took his commitment to civic duty quite seriously and spent many years serving as a city councilman for the community of Shelbyville, first as commissioner of the Police Department and later as commissioner of the Street Department. Andy was also an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis Club, Retired Teachers Association, and served on the Shelbyville Fire Department for 42 years. In later years he found joy in raising awareness and funds for the Illinois Honor Flight program to honor U.S. veterans. Andy married his beloved wife Marilyn Ann Eversgerd on May 26, 1966 and she preceded him in death on March 23, 2018.

Andy is survived by his three daughters: Cathy Lively (Matthew) of Murfreesboro, TN, Lisa Haycraft (J.J.) of Hollywood, MD, and Julie Jaramillo (Juan) of Tampa, FL; six grandchildren: Sydney and Kendall Lively, Suzanne, Collin and Phillip Haycraft, and Sebastian Jaramillo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; two sisters; and one brother. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.