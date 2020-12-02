Eugene D. "Gene" Wooters

FINDLAY - Eugene D. "Gene" Wooters, 77, of Findlay, IL passed away at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 in OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, IL.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Wright Cemetery, near Findlay, IL with Pastor Mike Reynolds officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Faith Covenant Church, Findlay, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

