Dean E. Grant

Jan. 15, 1922 - Nov. 30, 2020

WAYNESBURG, Pennsylvania - Dean E. Grant, 98, of Waynesburg, PA died Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11:50 p.m. in the Rolling Meadows Nursing & Rehab Center, Waynesburg, PA after being in failing health for the past year.

He was born January 15, 1922 in Sullivan, IL, a son of the late Raymond D. and Lora Dean Grant and had resided in Macon County, IL, all his life prior to moving to Greene County in 1990, and was a 1941 graduate of Decatur (Illinois) High School.

Mr. Grant was a veteran of World War II and Korea where he served with the US Coast Guard and US Navy.

He was employed by Mueller Company in Decatur for 44 years, last holding the position of industrial engineers' supervisor, prior to retiring in 1984.

Mr. Grant was a car enthusiast, and also enjoyed fishing, bowling, yard work and was a former Boy Scout Leader.

On July 29, 1966 he married Willa Fay Hughes Raugellis who died September 29, 2020.

Surviving are a daughter, Jody, wife of Larry Holt of Kingston Springs, TN; a step-daughter, Dr. Paula Raugellis Irvin, wife of Dr. Michael Irvin of Waynesburg, PA; five grandchildren: Sara Deady, Kami Horseman, Amanda Holt, C. Michael and Dr. Chase Irvin; four great grandchildren: Annabel and Collin Deady, Sloan and Riley Horseman.

Deceased in addition to his parents are his first wife, Velvene Rhodes Grant Hagen; a son Stephen Grant.

At the request of the family all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Military services will be conducted by members of the US Coast Guard, US Navy and the Greene County Honor Guard. A special thank you to the staff of Rolling Meadows for their loving care for the past year. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Rolling Meadows Activity Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, Rogersville, PA.