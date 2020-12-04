Jeseca L. Estell

Sept. 24, 1977 - Nov. 28, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Jeseca L. Estell of Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, died unexpectedly on November 28, 2020, at the age of 43.

Jeseca is survived by her parents, Tom Estell and companion Myra Sharp; Becky (McClain) Voigt and her husband Jim Voigt; her son Jeuliyan Koehler; her sister Michelle Hammer (Jeff); her brother Kevin Voigt; and her grandmother, Maxine Estell.

Jeseca was born September 24, 1977, in Decatur IL to Tom and Becky Estell. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1995 and received her bachelor's degree from Millikin. Jeseca worked for PicMed Wellness and Guardian Headache and Pain Management Institute in Bloomington.

Jeseca's love for Christ and her son Jeuliyan were the foundations of her life. Those who knew her can attest to her witnessing the love of Jesus and trying to assist and console those in need. Many who were strangers became friends. She cherished the time spent with her son and expressed the pride and love she had for him to anyone who would listen. Jeseca will be missed by family, friends, and those whose life she changed. While Jeseca faced and overcame many challenges in her life here on earth, her family is comforted in knowing she now resides in the embrace of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

A private family memorial service will be held. Condolences to the family may be shared with the family at www.brintlingerandearl.com. In lieu of flowers, donations towards an educational trust fund for Jeuliyan may be made in his name and mailed to the Busey Bank at 2070 S Mt Zion Rd., Decatur, Il 62521.

Jeseca – May you have the peace that you sought and deserved! We love you!