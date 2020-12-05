Menu
Lee Ann Beane
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Lee Ann (Winkleblack) Beane

Nov. 24, 1964 - Nov. 23, 2020

FORSYTH - Lee Ann (Winkleblack) Beane, of Forsyth, IL, died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, a day before her 56th birthday, after a decade-long battle with breast cancer. Lee was born on November 24, 1964, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, to Richard Lee and Beverly Ann (Bowen) Winkleblack.

She was valedictorian of the 1982 class of Stephen Decatur High School, and she graduated summa cum laude from Millikin University in 1986. She earned an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1988. Lee worked at the Illinois State Dental Society (ISDS) for twenty-two years, where she attained the position of Associate Executive Director and Director of Communications.

She married Trent Beane on July 14, 2001, in Springfield, and, in 2005, became the mother of their precious daughter, Amanda Ann. A faithful and loving servant of the Lord, Lee was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, who brought joy and hope to all those she touched. Always present with wise counsel, patience, and an entertaining story, she was the best wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, or friend one could have. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

Her grandparents George and Ann Winkleblack and Charles and Edith Bowen; parents-in-law Don and Janice Beane; several aunts, uncles, and cousins preceded her in death.

Her husband, daughter, parents, sister Cheryl (Michael) Nalefski, and nephew Matthew Nalefski, all of Forsyth, survive her, along with her husband's three sisters and their families. Four adored dogs also survive her.

A prayer service for immediate family prior to cremation was held at Graceland-Fairlawn on Friday, November 27, 2020. A celebration of Lee's life will be held there at a later date. Once scheduled, this service will be announced on www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

For those interested in making a contribution in memory of Lee, please direct them to her daughter's college fund, making checks payable to "ISDS" and mailing them to: Amanda Beane College Fund c/o ISDS, P.O. Box 376, Springfield, IL 62705.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
I am so very sorry to learn of Lee´s passing. I met her when she was at Staley´s on a temporary assignment. She was smart, sweet and just a delightful young woman. May God be with you as you grieve this tremendous loss.
Pam Blazer
December 5, 2020
Trent and Amanda, My heart is breaking for you both and know that I, along with my family, were so blessed by Lee and in so may beautiful, loving ways. She was an inspiration to us all and one of deviate faith and strength. I´ll forever cherish the memories of Lee and know Gid opened his arms saying, "Well done good and faithful servant!" Gid bless you !!! Cindy
Cindy Pumphrey
December 5, 2020