Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruby May Fornwalt
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Ruby May (Tucker) Fornwalt

March 9, 1933 - Dec. 1, 2020

DECATUR - Ruby May (Tucker) Fornwalt, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in her home.

Ruby was born March 9, 1933, in Decatur, daughter of foster parents, Eric and Lilly Fullington. She married Leon Fornwalt on October 3, 1954. She was a telephone operator for Illinois Bell Telephone Company prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.

Ruby was a devoted and loving wife and mother.

She was a knowledgeable bird-watcher with an interest in and fondness for all animals. Ruby will be greatly missed by her surviving family: husband, Leon; daughter, Elaine (Bud) Cripe of Decatur; granddaughters, Terri (Dan) Moore and Kristi Palmer, both of Decatur; three great-grandsons and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Bill; one brother and one sister.

Private graveside services will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of Ruby. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.