Timothy Gover

March 16, 1938 - Dec. 3, 2020

MATTOON - Former Mattoon Mayor, Timothy D. Gover, age 82, of Mattoon passed away at 6:48 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Timothy D. Gover was born on March 6, 1938 in Mattoon the son of the late Daniel P. Gover and M. Josephine (McVay) Gover. In 1955, while a Junior at Mattoon High School, he was elected to serve as Governor of the American Legion sponsored Premier Boys State. That same year he was selected to attend Boys Nation in Washington, D.C. where he met President Dwight Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon.

Upon graduation from Mattoon High School in 1956 he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. There he was initiated into Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity. In 1960 he received the Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Gover received the Master of Science degree with a major in Finance from the University of Illinois-Urbana in 1961.

From the U of I he went to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he was Instructor of Economics and also worked on a doctorate. It was there where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Schof, who was working on a Master of Business Administration degree. They were married on August 31, 1963 in Marilyn's home town of New Orleans, LA.

They both joined the faculty of the School of Business at Eastern Illinois University in 1963. Tim was an Assistant Professor of Marketing and Marilyn was an Instructor of Accounting. Tim advanced through the ranks of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and finally Professor of Finance. He served as a member or chairman of several University committees including the Faculty Senate. He organized Epsilon Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity and served as Chapter Advisor for 20 years. He served the Fraternity as a District Director and as a member of the national board of directors. In addition, he served as a member or chairman of several national committees. Gover received two Testimonials of Appreciation from the national Fraternity. In 2015 he was selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest recognition of the Fraternity, for his many years of service. He had previously been recognized for 25 years and 50 years as a member of the Fraternity.

During his years at Eastern, Gover authored more than 30 articles which were published in banking and other periodicals. After 32 years as a faculty member at Eastern Illinois University Gover retired in 1995.

Gover joined the Charleston Rotary Club in 1981 and served as president in 1990-1991. In 1995-1996 he served as Governor of Rotary District 6490. The District level he served as a member or chairman of several major committees. He was named to the District Hall of Honor in recognition of his service to the District and Rotary. He was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow and a major donor to the Rotary Foundation.

Gover served at one time as a director of three banks. He was a director of the Greenup National Bank, now a part of First Neighbor Bank. He helped organize and was a director of the Bank of Charleston, now a part of Prairie State Bank. He served on the board of directors of First Federal Savings and Loan of Mattoon, now a part of Washington Savings Bank, for 36 years.

Gover served on the board of directors of the Coles County Council on Aging from 1997 until the time of his death. From 1999 until 2011 he served as president during which time was planning, fund-raising and construction of the LifeSpan Center. In 2010 he was selected as the recipient of the Dr. Arthur M. Larson Leadership Award by the East Central Illinois Area Agency of Aging. In 2013 he was named Donor-of-the-Year by the Coles County Council on Aging.

He served on the Lincoln/Sargent Farm Foundation for 13 years. Gover was on the board of directors of the Eastern Illinois University Foundation for five years and served as president for one year. He was a member of the Coles County Board from 1999 until 2003.

In 2009, Gover was elected to the Mattoon City Council. Upon the resignation of Mayor David Cline, he was named Mayor. Gover was re-elected Mayor in 2013 and 2017 without opposition. As Mayor he served on the board of directors of Coles Together, the Mattoon Area Industrial Corporation and the East Central Illinois Development Corporation. He also served on the board of directors of Coles County Crime Stoppers and the Local Emergency Preparedness Committee.

Gover was elected Vice President of the Illinois Municipal League in 2013. Among the committees he served on were the Executive and Nominations Committees.

He was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Department of Accounting at the University of New Orleans in 2014 which was Marilyn's alma mater. Tim and his son Ed endowed a Scholarship in Marilyn's name at the University.

For several years Gover served on the Finance Council of the Immaculate Conception Parish and was an usher and greeter. He was a member of the Building Committee for the Parish Center. For more than 30 years he taught the finance program for the engaged couples at the Newman Center at EIU.

Gover was elected in 2018 to serve on the board of directors of the Lake Land College Foundation.

At various times he was on the board of directors of the Coles County Historical Society.

Tim and Marilyn have one wonderful and loving son, Edward T. Gover and he survives with his wife, Bonnie in Frisco, TX. He has two granddaughters, Lainey Gover of Dallas, TX and Katie Gover of Kansas City, MO. Also surviving is one brother, Dr. Phil (Joyce) Gover of San Antonio, FL; and several nieces and nephews. Mike and Jan Ziebka and their family have been like family to Tim.

Marilyn Gover died in 2008 and his brother, Bob, died in 2019.

A Funeral Mass honoring his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church with Father Brayden Maher officiating. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be given to the LifeSpan Center or the Marilyn Gover Endowed Scholarship at Lake Land College. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.