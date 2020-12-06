Phyllis Justice

Dec. 13, 1938 - Dec. 4, 2020

LOVINGTON - Phyllis Justice passed 7:35 AM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

A family memorial service will be held in honor of Phyllis in Hopkinsville, Kentucky at a later date. Arrangements by McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

Phyllis was born on December 13, 1938 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky the daughter of Morris T. and Ruth Anne (Wright) Woosley. Phyllis married David Justice on March 24, 1978 in Decatur. After relocating to Illinois, Phyllis graduated with honors from Millikin University. She pursued her passion teaching and helping others throughout her life. Phyllis taught American history at Mound Middle School in Decatur for 38 years. After retiring, she enjoyed gardening and making memories with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Her favorite way of helping included donating to food kitchens. Phyllis loved animals and always had at least one extremely spoiled dog by her side.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 42 years, David Justice; brother, William (Janice) Woosley; children: Michelle (Steven) Wallace, Sharon (Andrew) Leynes, Daniel (Heidi) Justice, Sandy (John) Robinson and Mike (Cherry) Justice; seven grandchildren: Aaron (Chelsea) Leynes, Ethan (Grace) Leynes, Jordan (Whitney) Leynes, Leah (Eric) Henderson, Abigail (Isaac) Wallace, Danielle Justice and Katie Justice; and seven great-grandchildren: Trey, Emmett, Jayden, Wyatt, Scarlett, Maverick, and Quinn.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Morris T Woosley; mother, Ruth Anne (Wright) Woosley and her brother Stephen (Candice) Woosley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Good Samaritan Inn of Decatur, Illinois.

If you had known her, your life would have been changed for the better. She will be greatly missed.

