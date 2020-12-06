Norma Jean Mascher Kennedy

May 6, 1929 - Dec. 3, 2020

WILLOW HILL - Norma Jean Mascher Kennedy, age 91 of Willow Hill, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Mound Cemetery with Pastor Amy Jeffries officiating. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting with arrangements.

Norma was born on May 6, 1929 in Willow Hill, Illinois, the daughter of Cecil and Minnie (Mitchell) Leggitt. Norma married Lou E. Mascher. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1985. She later married LaVerl Kennedy. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2002.

She will be loved and remembered by daughters: Janet (John) Marunycz of Evansville and Linda (Tim) Coombes of Willow Hill; grandchildren: Alex (Fiona) Marunycz of Henderson, NV, Tyler Marunycz and Clark Marunycz both of Evansville, Heather (Stephen) Buechsenschuetz of Oblong and Daniel Coombes of Willow Hill; great-granddaughter, Luella Buechsenschuetz and great-grandson, Ellis Marunycz; and sister-in-law, Searoba Mascher of Marshall; four step-children, 15 step-grandchildren; and twenty-two step great-grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Mound Cemetery Care Fund or to the Grace United Methodist Church.

