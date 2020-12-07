Charles Donald "Don" Reynolds

June 14, 1939 - Dec. 3, 2020

DECATUR - Charles Donald "Don" Reynolds, 81, of Decatur, Illinois, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8:58 p.m., at Decatur Memorial Hospital, in Decatur, Illinois, with his family by his side. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and as a friend to most everyone that he crossed paths with along his journey of life.

Born on June 14, 1939, Shelbyville, Illinois, to the proud parents of Charles Alvin Reynolds and Wilma Elizabeth-Connelly. Don attended Shelbyville High School in Shelbyville, Illinois being a member of the Class of 1957. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He achieved the rank of BUL2 (U.S. Navy Seabees').

On August 15, 1958, Don married Judith Deeann James in Eureka, California and to their union are three sons, Mark, Michael and Matthew. On September 8, 1978, Don married Nina Marie Qualls-McManigell in Las Vegas, Nevada and to their union he gained a son, David. He was immensely proud of his sons, their accomplishments, and strong independence. He raised his sons under the saying, "If you give your son a fish you've fed him for a day, if you teach him to fish you can feed him for life."

Don became a Union Ironworker for Local 46 in November of 1960. In 1969 he founded Kaskaskia Steel Erectors, Inc., and with the help of his sons, for over 50 years completed many metal building projects in central Illinois and Wisconsin. "Good Time Donnie" enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, boating, hunting, and was an avid car enthusiast. Don was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Masonic Jackson Lodge 53 of Shelbyville, Illinois.

Don is survived by his wife of 42 years, whom he dearly loved, of Decatur, IL; sons: Mark Donald (Stacy) of Poole, GA, Michael Irvin (Michelle) of Decatur, IL, Matthew Todd (Carrie) of Decatur, IL, and David E. Lee (Amber) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Ryan, Rachel (Ryan), Dustin, Wilson, Charles Michael, Mary (Aaron), LulCrisha (Alex), Gregory, Madison Deeann (Adam), Casen, Abigail, Alexis, Chadrik, Hannah, and Trenton; great-grandchildren: Adalen Marie, Luca and Luciano; mother-in-law, Carmon (Sam) Altman of Ocala, FL; sisters: Carol Woods of Shelbyville, IL, Cheryl Welton of Shelbyville, IL, and Cherie (Dave Buatte) of Bethalto, IL; brother-in-law, Robert Lee (Gloria) McManigell of Decatur, IL; sisters-in-law: Lesa M. Vale (Richard) Chandler of Arizona, Rose L Harris (James) of Cincinnati, OH and Glenna McManigell; special cousins: Judy Ellis of Tampa, FL, Ginnie Hostetler of Shelbyville, IL and Gerald; dear friend, Anne Smith-Ingersoll and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Robert E. (Mack) McManigell; brothers-in-law: Donald Welton, Gene Woods, and Michael Shayne McManigell; his three beloved Shih Tzu, who he considered family, Bear, Bitszey, and Bear Boy, as well as, his two Maltese, Bugszey Tee and Teanie.

Don left a legacy of many landmarks, marked careers, memories, and to those who shall choose to remember the vision of his smile. He will be profoundly missed but shall never be forgotten.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, Illinois. Don will be laid to rest next to his Mother and Father. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you say a special prayer on Don's behalf that his journey was peaceful.

Obituary written by the family. Arrangements handled by Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Illinois.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Don's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.