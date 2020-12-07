Dorothy "Dottie" Mae Bidwell

Feb. 14, 1931 - Dec. 3, 2020

ARTHUR - Dorothy "Dottie" Mae Bidwell, 89, of Arthur, died at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Arthur Home.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur, with Pastor John Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Bourbon Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Dorothy was born February 14, 1931 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Jessie Virgil and Mamie Hale Chandler. She married Richard W. Bidwell, Sr. in Champaign on December 13, 1969.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Bidwell, Sr. of Arthur; two sons: James (Jeanie) Parsley and Mike Parsley both of Camargo; two stepsons: Richard "Rick" W. (Sylvia) Bidwell, Jr. of St. Louis; Timothy Lee (Rosanne) Bidwell Sterans of Manhattan, Kansas; two stepdaughters: Patricia Bradley of Portland, Oregon; Tamara Lou Keener of Tacoma, Washington; two brothers, Virgil Jessie Chandler of Arthur; and William "Bill" (Sally) Chandler of Three Rivers, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her son, Danny; brother, Huey; and three sisters.

Dorothy had worked in the U of I Food Services and also was a CNA at the Champaign County Nursing Home. She was a member of the Arthur First Baptist Church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's or Shriners Children's Hospital.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.