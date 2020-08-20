DECATUR - Marilyn Kay Davis was born December 30, 1948 and died at home August 18, 2020 after a two-and a half year battle with liver cancer.

There will be a private service with no visitation. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

Marilyn was the eldest daughter of James Raymond and Norma Jean (Doty) Smith. She married Richard Kerr in 1969 and to that union two sons were born. She married Scott Davis on May 24, 1991.

She is survived by her husband, Scott; her mother and sisters, Sherry Hagan and Nancy Hegarty; brothers, Jim (Cindy) Smith and Mike Smith; sons, Doug (Kelli) Kerr and Andy (Melissa) Kerr. She was Grammy Mo Mo to granddaughters Brittany (Aaron) Hogan, Courtaney (Matt) Beiler, Amelia Kerr and grandson Ben Kerr. Great Grandchildren are Izzabella, John Jay, Beau, Jameson, Rhett and Emmy Lou. Mother- in- law is Bert Davis and brothers-in-law are Doug Davis and Greg Davis. Marilyn had many wonderful aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins on three sides.

She was preceded in death by her father; father-in-law, Carl Davis; and brothers-in-law, Dave Hegarty and Rick Davis.

Marilyn was a Cub Scout leader and taught many young children bowling as a youth league instructor in several houses. She had a beautiful smile and outgoing personality, and made many friends at Marcia's and Jan's. She always drove sports cars and loved her family, friends, cats, gardening, watching birds and newborn fawns.

Thanks to Chelsea, Jamie, and Dr. Wonderful at St. Mary's radiology as well as Kisty and Lindsey at HSHS Hospice Care.

We had one heck of a run, my Honey Bunny!