SHELBYVILLE - Leverett Eugene "Gene" Lumpp, 95, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the Shelby County Honor Guard. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.