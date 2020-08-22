MOUNT ZION - Dorothy Yvonne Fonner, 82, of Mt Zion, Il. formerly of Macon Il. passed away at 2:37 am on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at St Marys Hospital.

Dorothy was born on 11/05937 at home in Salt Creek, Il. the daughter of Robert and Pauline Moore.

She enjoyed anything that involved family and friends, being a member of Oreana Baptist Church, crossword puzzles, talking and giving her big hugs to everyone she ran into. Mom was one of a kind, she was so sweet to everyone. Mom never met a stranger, if she did it wasn't long until she knew your name which she never forgot and considered you a friend for life. Mom loved everyone. Every person she met immediately became one of her kids/grandkids, and she loved them as her own. One of moms proudest moments in life was when she was baptized. She was so happy to give her life to the Lord.

Dorothy married Richard Fonner on May 11th 1968.

Dorothy is survived by children; Bill Fonner of Macon, Il., Linda Long (Kenny) of Moweaqua, Il., Rachel Welsh (Skip) of Decatur, Il. Sherri Fonner of Decatur, Il.; grandchildren Kyra Harvey, Justin Harvey (fiancé Tori Ade), Megan Fonner, Blake Fonner (Jessie Morgeson), Ella Fonner, and Richard Fonner; step-grandchildren; Cody Long and Shelby Long; 6 great grandchildren; sisters; Clara (Konnie) Crist of Hindsboro, Il., Barbara Whitlow of Alton, Il., Nancy Whitlow of Charleston, Il., Brenda O'Laughlin of Tuscola, Il., Debra (Chris) Williams of Vandalia, Il., Kay (Ralph) Norrick of Findlay, Il.; brothers; James Whitlow of Canton Oh., Don (Marilyn) Whitlow of Moweaqua Il., sister in law Theresa Moore of Champaign, Il.

Proceeded in death by her husband Richard Fonner, June 30th 2015, her parents and 1 brother Dwayne Moore.

A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Oreana Baptist Church performed by Pastor Ed McCammack September 12, 2020, dinner to follow at Oreana Fire Department

The family would like to give a special thanks to the 4th floor ICU Nursing Staff at St Marys Hospital for the kind care they gave to mom during her battle with Covid-19 and a special thanks to her movie watching popcorn eating buddy Carl Brady at Evergreen Assisted Living Care.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Decatur Animal Shelter.