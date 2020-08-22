MONTICELLO - Gregory K. 'Greg' Crawford, 74, of Monticello, passed away at 3:26 a.m. Sunday August 16, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

Private family services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 in the courtyard of the Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello with Pastor Julia Rademacher officiating. Inurnment will be in the Monticello Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois - Crawford Family Scout Fund or to the Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello. Memorials are encouraged in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family asks that, in lieu of a visitation, people send their favorite stories of Greg to [email protected] The family is also planning a Celebration of Life event in the future once we can safely be together socially.

Greg was born February 15, 1946 in Decatur, the son of Gilbert R. And Marian Powell Crawford. He married Georgette Lynn Charpentier, his wife of 52 years, on September 9, 1967 in St. Louis. Greg graduated from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1968. Greg proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was a founder and owner of CF&H Insurance Agency, Inc for over 36 years. Greg was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello, Monticello Masonic Lodge #58 AF & AM, the Sullivan American Legion, the Monticello Rotary Club, the Monticello Golf Club, the Champaign Ski and Adventure Club, the Corvette Club of Illinois and the Piatt County Amateur Radio Club among others. He served as the Piatt County EMA Communications officer and as a trained local weather spotter. Greg also managed the Monticello Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

He gave freely of his time and talents to many organizations. Boy Scouts was one of the many organizations that benefited from his talents over the years. For his leadership and service, he was honored by the Order of the Arrow with the Vigil Honor and with the Silver Beaver Award. He was also Monticello's Citizen of the Year in 2014. His passion for community service and helping others has been passed on to his children, peers and countless others for years to come.

Surviving are his wife Lynn of Monticello; daughter Michelle 'Shelly' (Tim) Stock of Monticello, son Matthew (Kelly) Crawford of Monticello and grandson Benjamin Crawford of Monticello; brothers Rick (Lucille) Crawford, Dale (Suzy) Crawford and sisters Sharon (Dave) Walker and Janis (Don) Typer all of Sullivan. Additionally, many nieces and nephews, along with their children, and several exchange students from around the world to whom he was a father or grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents.