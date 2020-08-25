Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Alexander Hilvety

Richard Alexander Hilvety

March 25, 1935 - Augut 23, 2020

Richard Alexander Hilvety, 85, of Macon, Ill., passed away on Aug. 23, 2020. Richard was born on March 25, 1935, to Victor and LaRue (Larson) Hilvety in Decatur, IL. He graduated from Macon High School, Macon, Ill., in 1953. In 1959, he married Ruth Horstmann.

Richard is survived by his wife; three daughters, Laura, Vicky, Rhonda (Matthew) Glan; five grandchildren; and sister Sally (Willis) Sprague. He was preceded in death by his parents. Richard was the owner/operator of V.F. Hilvety & Son Plumbing & Heating, Macon, IL, from 1963-96.

A graveside service will be held in Macon, IL, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in South Macon Township Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Air Force Honors Team.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Legion Post 72 or to Macon United Methodist Church.

Condolences, memories, and an expanded obituary are available at dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.