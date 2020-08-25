Harry J. Kemper

May 3, 1929 - August 21, 2020

Harry J. Kemper died of natural causes on August 21, 2020 at the age of 91 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born to the union of Harry Philip and Sophia Ann (Costello) Kemper on May 3, 1929.

On December 27, 1955, he married Dorothy May Schwartz. She survives. Together they raised five children: daughter Sue (Kim), sons Ben (TL), Tom (Lisa), Joe (Lisa), Dan (Laura). All survive along with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition, Harry's positive influence is felt through numerous life-long friends, some of whom still survive, as well as the life-long friends of his children, who benefitted from his humor and mentorship.

Harry was a life member of The Illinois and Society of Professional Engineers, and chose to work for Decatur Public Schools as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for 20 years. Harry preferred to work behind the scenes and "do what is right." Upon his retirement from the school district, he volunteered in many capacities throughout the community.

Harry is known for his passion for maintaining and improving anything related to his and his friends' homes and structures. As one of the original "do-it-yourselfer", his hands touched countless residences around the area and expanded to his children's homes in his retirement years.

As a believer in Christ, he does not want those that knew him to mourn him, but to instead celebrate a life that he hoped others saw as well-lived. In keeping with this belief, in lieu of flowers, he would like donations to be made to your favorite charities, in honor of Harry's life well-lived.

A private family memorial service will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.