Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Heger

Michael Heger

Aug. 20, 1958 - Aug. 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Mike was born in Decatur, IL to Raymond and Patricia Heger. He was a 1976 graduate of SDHS. He moved to Bloomington, IL where he spent most of his adult life in the trucking industry. He was a member of the local Eagles club.

He is survived by his sons Mike (Sabrina) and Josh; grandchildren Sakura and Luke; siblings Anne (Kurt) Redborg, Hazel Heger, his twin brother Patrick (Terri) Heger, Jane (Jeff) Canham all of Decatur, IL. Several nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rosemary.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.