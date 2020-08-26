Larry David Yochum

July 3, 1940 - August 22, 2020

Larry David Yochum, 80, of Decatur, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle-SUV collision in rural Stonington.

David was born July 3, 1940, in Decatur, IL, to W. Edward and Dorothy (Glosser) Yochum. He graduated from MacArthur High School in 1958; then served as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, KY. After his army service he worked in circulation for the Herald and Review. He later was a Laborer with Local 159 in Decatur, retiring after 25 years of service.

David was preceded in death by both parents, brother Kent, and half-brother, Richard Andrews. He is survived by his sister Suzanne (Gary) Eades, Decatur, brother John (Wanda) Yochum, Bonita Springs, FL, and several nieces and nephews. Honoring his wishes, no service will be held. He was an animal lover and supporter and requested donations to Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, PO Box 633, Decatur, IL 62525-0633.