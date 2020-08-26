Alaina Jarnagin

Sept. 21, 2015 - Aug. 21, 2020

DECATUR - Alaina, 4, of Bethany passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Alaina was born Monday September 21, 2015 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Alaina is the daughter of Alec K. Jarnagin and Ashley L. Wood.

Alaina has one brother, Jameson E. Jarnagin. Alaina is the grandchild of Nicki Haney. Alaina is the niece of Zachary Jarnagin, Matthew Wood, Samantha Wood, Jo-C Wade and Samantha Wade. Alaina also has several great grandparents and cousins.

Alaina attended pre-school at Okaw Valley. Her favorite color was blue, but she loved the rainbow. Alaina loved to swim, paint, dance and sing. Alaina loved to spend time with family and friends and loved taking care of her baby brother. Alaina loved all things rainbow, unicorn and mermaid.

Alaina was preceded in passing by her grandfather Ronald Wood, grandfather Tim Jarnagin, aunt Rachel Wood, uncle Mike Castelli and great grandmother Betty Watts.

Alaina always brought sunshine to our rainy days.

Services for Alaina will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, with Pastor Mark Cooper officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11am until 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, temperature screenings, and those in attendance will be required to wear face masks.

The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with Alaina's services. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.