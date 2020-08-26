Max Edward Austin

Jan. 13, 1960 - Aug. 23, 2020

DECATUR - Max Edward Austin passed away peacefully at home August 23, 2020 at the young age of 60 years old, surrounded by those who loved him the most.

At Max's request, there will be no services. Instead he wishes his wife and children to celebrate his life at their special place that he referred to as his "Heaven on Earth." Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with arrangements.Max came into this Earth as the spunky, blue-eyed youngest child of Lisle and Violet (Collenberger) Austin on January 13, 1960. Max graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1978, after which he married his high school sweetheart Dawn Flesch in 1980. Soon after, they welcomed two daughters, Lindsay and Brittany. He worked at A.E. Staley & USI Chemical before starting his dream career and calling as a Deputy Sherriff for Macon County Sherriff's Office. There, he climbed the ranks and retired as Commander in 2013.

Max was the epitome of the saying, "young at heart." Anyone who met him could not deny the child-like sense of wonder that he exuded. Everything about his personality was infectious. From the twinkle in his eyes, to his never-ending supply of jokes and stories, and the genuine smile on his face. He put strangers and friends at ease with his positive, fun-loving, and comforting demeanor. His job was often thankless and grueling, but he loved serving his community. His job was not just a job, but a higher purpose. He risked his own life for the greater good of helping people. He was so passionate about this, and even though he would be exhausted, he never hesitated to share his experiences with his typical excitement and animation.

Max was a baseball and football fanatic. He especially loved baseball and was an exceptional athlete. One of his favorite accomplishments was pitching a no-hitter his senior year playing for the Mt. Zion Braves. His numerous talents and passions did not stop there. Max was an incredibly gifted artist, with his specialty being comic books and superheroes. Max could name every single car he owned, which was over 200 at last count. He would light up with joy when he saw a car that he liked and effortlessly spout off the year, make, model, and paint color like it was nothing. He passed on his uncanny ability to quote movie lines to his daughters. He absolutely loved music, and would sing and dance…anywhere, anytime, and would never hold back. This trait lives on in his children and grandchildren.

The most profound and memorable part of Max's legacy is his all-encompassing love for his family. Max said Dawn was the love of his life. His daughters meant the world to him and are reflections of his love and silliness. He absolutely adored his two grandsons. He loved his son in-laws as if they were his own.

The loving family members Max left behind are his wife Dawn; his daughter Lindsay and husband, Jared Storm; daughter Brittany and husband, Dagan Stocks; his two grandsons, Keller and Lincoln Stocks; Brother, Mark; Sister, Vanessa and husband, Alan Ginzburg; father in-law, Ronald Flesch; brother in-law, Greg Flesch; many nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Stella, Maui, and Sasha. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Karoll Lewallen and Butch Bentley; mother in-law, Sandra Flesch; and brother in-law, Michael Flesch.

Enjoy your flight through the clouds, our real-life superhero…our Super-Max!

