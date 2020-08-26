Kim Marie Witts

August 7, 1960 - August 21, 2020

OREANA - Kim Marie Witts, 60, of Oreana, was peacefully called home on Friday, August 21, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

A private celebration of Kim's life will be held at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to The National Kidney Foundation (NKF of Illinois), [215 West Illinois Street Suite 1C, Chicago, IL 60654].

Kim was born August 7, 1960, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of David and Maggie (Williams) Witts. She graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School in 1978, and Eureka College in 1982.

Kim was strong in her faith and a member of Heartland Community Church. She enjoyed being part of praise teams and participating in Bible studies. Through her love for God, she met many friends and her loving fiancé Wayne. Sunday was her favorite day of the week to worship and spend time with family. Kim had a passion for volunteering and helping others. Her career in social work included positions at Macon Resources and DMCOC. She loved taking road trips, going to the movies, being a devoted daughter and beloved aunt.

Kim is survived by her father David Witts; fiancé Wayne Mahan; and two brothers Tim (Robin) Witts and Kent (Joanne) Witts.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maggie Lou Witts.

