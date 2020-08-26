James W. Leach

Nov. 9, 1926 - Aug. 23, 2020

MAROA, IL - James W. Leach 93 of Maroa, IL passed away 3:03 A.M. August 23, 2020 at the Order of the Eastern Star Home, Macon, IL.

Masonic services followed by religious services will be 10 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL is in charge of arrangements. The family asks that masks be worn, and social distancing be practiced.

Memorials may be directed to the Maroa Masonic Lodge #454 A.F. & A.M. or the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

James was born November 9, 1926 in Denver, Colorado the son of Virgil and Margaret (Eads) Leach.

James W. Leach was a life member of the United Methodist Church. He served as Past Master of Maroa Lodge #454, A.F. & A.M., Past President of the Maroa Township Library and Secretary of the Maroa Township Cemetery board for 25 years. He served as a Volunteer for the Maroa Fire Department for 20 years. He was a blood donor and has donated a total of 21 gallons of blood.

Jim and Mary Agee were married June 5, 1949 in the Maroa United Methodist Church. James worked with his father in the building business before going to Decatur Caterpillar Co. in the Data Processing Dept. He retired from Caterpillar in 1983.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, his sons, Jim of Jacksonville, AR; John (Diana) of Maroa, and daughter, Karen (Randy) Melvin, Clearwater, FL, grandchildren, Shannon (Monte) Batson; John (Liz) Leach, Jr; Lance Melvin and Malia (A.J.) Blue, great grandchildren, Nicki, Miles, and Liam Leach; Emery Batson; Eliza and Mila Melvin; Bella Blue, two step grandchildren, and three step great grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Charles and John Leach, and three sisters, Caroline Phelps, Ruth Aloha, and Marjorie Miller.

