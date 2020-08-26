Menu
Eva Joanne Luckenbill

Eva Joanne (Happy) Luckenbill

DECATUR - Eva Joanne (Happy) Luckenbill, 87, formerly of Cullman, died peacefully on Thursday, August 20, at her home in Decatur, IL surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Visitation at St. Thomas will precede the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery immediately following.

Memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic High School or St. Thomas Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
