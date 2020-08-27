Charles J. Austin

Nov. 29, 1924 - Aug. 25, 2020

DECATUR, IL - Charles J. Austin, 95, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Charles was born November 29, 1924 in Decatur the son of Charles P. and Bonnie (Hite) Austin. He served as Business Agent with Teamsters Local 279, retiring after twenty-five years of service. Charles was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed the Indy 500, NASCAR, and his Harley-Davidson in his younger years. He married Joanne (Hebbeln) Bateman in March of 1983.

Charles is survived by his wife Joanne, children Viki (Frank) Hubbard and Ronald (Lynn) Austin, sister Jane (Mac) McDougal, grandchildren Dyann (Roger) Craig, Brad (Betsy) Austin, and Ryan (Rachel) Austin, great-grandchildren Morgan Northington, Austin Craig, Quinn Austin, Isla Austin, Bella Austin, and Carter Austin, stepchildren Gale Devantier and Mark Pfotenhauer, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Angel.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Virginia Nanna, Beverly Skelton, D'Arlene Rozanski, and Norma Rhodes.

Services to celebrate Charles' life will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic social distancing and masks will be required.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.