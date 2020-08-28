Donna Sue Nichols

Oct. 1, 1939 - Aug. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Donna Sue Nichols was called home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to dwell in the house of our Lord. Donna was born on October 1, 1939 to her parents Carroll and Blanche Webster.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral Service will be immediately following the visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home with Pastor Steve Switzer officiating. Burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville. In accordance with the CDC it is highly recommended that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com.