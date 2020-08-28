Fred. D. Goodrich

Oct. 25, 1926 - Aug. 26, 2020

MONTICELLO - Fred D. Goodrich, 93, of Monticello, passed away at 5:32 a.m., August 26, 2020 at his residence.

Fred was born October 25, 1926 in Hammond, IL the son of Alfred Lee and Hulda L. (Ryder) Goodrich. He married Izola E. Eads on May 25, 1947 in Hammond, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Izola Goodrich of Monticello; son, Dewey Goodrich of Monticello; daughter, Dana Vinson (Lawrence) of DeLand; grandson, Cody Vinson of Cookeville, TN; great grandchildren, Rayann, Jacob, Landon, and Laine. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.

Fred was a farmer and worked at Kraft Foods, the Sale Barn, and Monticello Township Cemetery. Fred served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and he was a member of the Bement Masonic Lodge #365. Fred raised short horn cattle and spotted Poland China hogs and he enjoyed the rodeos, camping, and bluegrass music. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Golden State Warriors, and Illini basketball fan.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Rev. Jan Dial officiating.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.