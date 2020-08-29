Virginia F. Wilhelm

Dec. 12, 1927 - Aug. 24, 2020

DECATUR - Virginia F. Wilhelm, age 92, of Decatur, Illinois, was peacefully called home on August 24, 2020 at Imboden Creek in Decatur.

Virginia was born December 12, 1927 in Findlay, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Mabel Wilson Darnell. She married Carl Wilhelm on May 28, 1947 in Findlay. Virginia is survived by her children: Teresa Seggerman, Anita Wilcott, and Carla (Scott) Andrick all of Decatur; David (Nancy) Wilhelm of Belleville, Illinois; Grandchildren: Jeff (April) Seggerman; Michael Wilcott; Sara (David) Sutton; Amanda Wilcott; Emily Andrick; Ryan Wilhelm; Anna Wilhelm; Great Grandchildren: Alayah and Alaysia Wilcott; Eleanor and Addison Seggerman; Carl Sutton; Brother: Lloyd Wilson (Rosie) Darnell of Guntersville, Alabama. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant daughter Luana, and brothers Jack and Harlan Darnell.

Virginia was a member of Northwest Christian Church. She retired from DMH after more than 25 years.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, small family visitation and service to honor and celebrate Virginia's life will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur. CDC guidelines, along with temperature screenings, will be followed. Those in attendance will be required to wear face masks. Virginia will be laid to rest at a later date in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Association or Alzheimer's Association.The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community and Imboden Creek Living Center for their loving care.

The family of Virginia Wilhelm has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences, at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.