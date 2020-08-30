Charles Terrence (Terry) Nelson

Sept. 16, 1940 - Aug. 20, 2020

SIERRA VISTA, Arizona - Charles Terrence (Terry) Nelson , 79, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, following a brief illness.

Terry was born in Decatur, Illinois on September 16, 1940, to Helen "Mickey" and Joseph W. Nelson. He graduated from St. Theresa's High School in Decatur and earned a business degree from St. Louis University in 1963.

Terry dedicated his life to serving youth. He worked for many years as a juvenile parole officer for the Macon County Sheriff's Dept., where he encouraged and inspired many young lives. He also volunteered as a boy scout leader and took groups on super-trips all over the country. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mt. Zion, where he served as a youth leader and was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Assembly 210. Following his retirement in 2011, Terry relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona, to be closer to his family.

Terry is survived by his sister-in-law, Liz Nelson; his cousins Jan Plugfelder, John Nelson Jr., and Marilyn Smith; his nephew, Mike (Veronica) Nelson; nieces, Kristin (Fernando) Valenzuela, Shannon (Steven) Barg, Mary Kate (Randy) Coroneos; 11 great- nieces and nephews; and his devoted caregiver, Robert Pooler. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Joseph Jr. and John Robert.

Due to the pandemic, the family has planned a private funeral Mass in Sierra Vista, followed by a celebration of life and burial in Illinois at a later date.