William (Bill) Kenneth Dressen

Feb. 11, 1936 - Aug. 20, 2020

DECATUR - William (Bill) Kenneth Dressen passed away on August 20th after battling cancer at his home with his wife and son Dan by his side. Bill was born on February 11, 1936 in Litchfield, Illinois. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1954. He also served his country in the US Army from September 1954 through September 1956. He was a certified Atomic Veteran in the Nevada Desert. At the end of his service, he returned to Litchfield, and in October 1956, while attending a football game with friends, he was introduced to his future bride, Carol Kraus. They married in November 1957 at the Mt. Zion English Lutheran Church in Litchfield and relocated to Decatur in 1963. Bill worked for Caterpillar, Freeman Coal Mine, and Wabash Railroad, ending his career as an Locomotive Engineer with Norfolk & Southern Railroad, a job that he loved dearly. Bill also belonged to the American Legion Post 105 in Decatur, Illinois for over 45 years. He cooked on Thursday and Friday nights, and spent many hours volunteering in the kitchen and at the Legion in any capacity needed. Bill is survived by his wife Carol, sons Kenneth (fiancé Alyce), Edward (Patty), James (Michelle), and Daniel, daughter Kathryn (Harold), brother Robert, 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry & Dora Dressen, sisters Mary, Clementine, Grace, brother Harry, and infant daughter Tamra Lynn.

Bill's favorite pastime was golf. He loved spending time with friends and enjoyed golfing at many different courses throughout the years. He especially enjoyed Scovill Golf Course in Decatur where he recorded a hole in one. Bill also enjoyed sporting events and loved cheering for the Chicago Bears and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends, family, and fellow Legion members.

A private family burial will be held at a later date with the Macon County Honor Guard providing military funeral rites. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to: American Legion Post 105 Building Fund or the Macon County Honor Guard, 1535 Legion Drive, Decatur, Illinois 62521.