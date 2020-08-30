Shirley M. Smith

March 27, 1934 - Aug. 27, 2020

Shirley M. Smith, 86 of Decatur, passed away Aug. 27, 2020 at Villa Clara Post Acute, Decatur.

Shirley was born March 27, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Arthur E. and Jewell Irene (Michael) Crew. She married Herbert Hoover Smith and he preceded her in death May of 1997.

Shirley had worked at some area factories to include GE, Andrea Manufacturing and Eldorado Apparel.

Surviving are her son, Herbert Smith Jr of Deepwater, Missouri; daughters: Cindy Smith of Live Oak, Florida, Pamela Mann of Sullivan, Linda Draper (Carl) of Shelbyville, Sherry Vest (Mike) of Findlay; sister, Marlene Crawford of Decatur; nine grandkids, 17 great-grandkids, 10 great-great grandkids and three nephews Paul, Bob and Rick Crawford.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-7 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Condolences may be left to Shirley's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.