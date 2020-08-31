June 3, 1924 - Aug. 28, 2020
DECATUR - Vivian Lucille Myers, 96, of Decatur, passed away Aug. 28, 2020.
Vivian was born June 3, 1924, the youngest child of Roy and Lois Harper. She married Russell D. Myers on Oct. 14, 1945.
She was a member of Peoples Church of God for 44 years, where she was active in women's group, helped with children's church and served as the church librarian. She now attends First Free Will Baptist Church. She worked as bookkeeper at Metropolitan Insurance, Tolly's Market, Bob Donnelly Automotive and the State of Illinois unemployment office. Out of love for her children she was active in school PTA, Brownies, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She enjoyed yard work and flowers, square dancing and camping. In her later years she enjoyed putting together puzzles and tending to the garden at Eagle Ridge Assisted Living. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Jackie (Ron) Kwasny of Bloomington and son, Steve (Paula) Myers, of Dalton City. Also survived by three grandchildren: Lance (Lisa) Kwasny of Bloomington, Amanda (Doug) Briggs and Julie (Jason) Jones all of Decatur; six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Russ; three sisters; Mildred (Verne) Fulk, Wanda (Charles) Scrimpsher and Juanita (Duane) Foreman; one brother, J.D. (Rita) Harper, several nieces and nephews, brother and sister in-laws, and many, many friends
The family is very grateful to the staff at Harbor Light Hospice, Fair Havens Senior Living, Eagle Ridge Assisted Living, and the SIU Illinois University medical staff for the concern and care they provided to our mother.
She was a loving wife and mother, a caring friend to many, and will be greatly missed. Vivian has gone to be at peace in the arms of her Lord and Savior where she awaits to once again be reunited with all who believe.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur with Pastor Stephen Cantrell officiating. Memorials may be given to the First Free Will Baptist Church or a charity of your choice

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Published by Decatur Herald & Review from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.