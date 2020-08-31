Menu
Donald Dean Talkington
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1930
DIED
August 28, 2020
Nov. 7, 1930 - Aug. 28, 2020
CENTRAL CITY- Donald Dean Talkington, 89, of Central City died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Don was a retired businessman and served in the Air Force. He attended First United Methodist Church. He was born on Nov. 7, 1930 in Hammond, the youngest of nine children. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Jeffrey Alan Talkington and Phillip Dean Talkington.
Don is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Wanda Whitted Talkington; grandsons: Chad Justin Talkington of Lexington, Kentucky, Philip Elliott Talkington of Chicago; brother, Cleve Talkington of Decatur; sister, Lois Hale of Decatur; sister-in-law, Joyce Whitted Koger of Bardstown, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western KY, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro KY, 42301, or do a kind gesture for someone in need. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Without a doubt Don will be sadly missed! If it had not been for Don who gave me the business opportunity of a lifetime that he did, my life would have been totally different. For this I am so grateful to him and Wanda - Thank you Don!
Larry Brown
Friend
August 30, 2020
Condolences
Angela Allen
Friend
August 29, 2020
Wanda, I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Love you sweet lady!
Cammie Dickinson-McIntosh
Friend
August 29, 2020