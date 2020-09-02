James Sherman Ellinger

Nov. 5, 1933 - Aug. 29, 2020

DECATUR - James Sherman Ellinger, 86, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away August 29, 2020 at his residence.

James was born November 5, 1933 in Taylorville, Illinois, the son of Merle and Ruth Laverne (Werner) Ellinger. He married Jean Ann Napoli on October 1, 1984 in Golden, Colorado.

James was a veteran of the US Navy. Following his military service, James became an electrical engineer. He worked at T. V. Tom's for thirty years. He then dedicated 16 years serving Decatur Memorial Hospital as an engineer and following his retirement he dedicated an additional twenty years to DMH driving the Prime Time Van. James was a member of American Legion Post 105.

Surviving are his wife, Jean; children, James Ellinger of Denver, CO, Chris Ann (Brett) Thomure of Decatur, IL Chris (Lori) Napoli of Decatur, IL, ,Tony (Mary) Napoli of Marathon, FL; sisters, Pat (Jim) Ware of Decatur, IL, Cleta Murray of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Sheila (Richard) Williams, Ceirina (Daniel) Burnham, Kacey Hauck, Sonny Napoli, Michael Miller, Adam Miller; great grandchildren, Xander Williams, Sophie Williams, Lilly Burnham, Riley Hauk, Claire Miller and Elodie Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Phillip Ellinger and sister, Jesse McCormack.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. Temperatures will be taken at the door.

Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#31657. No password needed.

Condolences may be left to James family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.