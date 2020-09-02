Lynda J. Scribner

Aug. 5, 1944 - Aug. 29, 2020

SPRING BAY - Lynda J. Scribner, 76, of Spring Bay, Illinois passed away at 7:23 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria, Illinois. She was born on August 5, 1944 in Decatur, IL to Carroll and Naomi (Dash) Ford. She married Carl D. Scribner on December 22, 1960 in Decatur, Illinois.

Surviving are her husband Carl of Spring Bay; children Keith Scribner of Spring Bay, Cindy Curtis of Chillicothe, Illinois and Scott (Crystal) Scribner and Brian (Cindy) Scribner both of Washington, Illinois; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Sandra Walker of Mt. Zion, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Justin O'Connor, granddaughter Kaylene Curtis, and brother-in-law Joe Walker.

Lynda enjoyed painting and ceramics. She loved all kinds of music but especially Elvis Presley. She was an avid reader, especially Alfred Hitchcock. Lynda loved animals and was a horse enthusiast. She loved her grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Spring Bay Cemetery with Reverend Gary Salm officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Spring Bay Fire and Rescue Squad, 407 Caroline, Spring Bay, Illinois 61611. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.