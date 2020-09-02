Menu
Lynda J. Scribner

Aug. 5, 1944 - Aug. 29, 2020

SPRING BAY - Lynda J. Scribner, 76, of Spring Bay, Illinois passed away at 7:23 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria, Illinois. She was born on August 5, 1944 in Decatur, IL to Carroll and Naomi (Dash) Ford. She married Carl D. Scribner on December 22, 1960 in Decatur, Illinois.

Surviving are her husband Carl of Spring Bay; children Keith Scribner of Spring Bay, Cindy Curtis of Chillicothe, Illinois and Scott (Crystal) Scribner and Brian (Cindy) Scribner both of Washington, Illinois; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Sandra Walker of Mt. Zion, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Justin O'Connor, granddaughter Kaylene Curtis, and brother-in-law Joe Walker.

Lynda enjoyed painting and ceramics. She loved all kinds of music but especially Elvis Presley. She was an avid reader, especially Alfred Hitchcock. Lynda loved animals and was a horse enthusiast. She loved her grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Spring Bay Cemetery with Reverend Gary Salm officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Spring Bay Fire and Rescue Squad, 407 Caroline, Spring Bay, Illinois 61611. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Spring Bay Cemetery
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George and Alice Bray Sister in Law to Sandy
Sister
September 1, 2020
Aunt Sandy and family. I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your sister. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Take care. We love you.

Gary and Darlene Bray
Gary Bray
Family
September 1, 2020
sympathy and prayers I worked for Dr. Piers at OSF St. Claire
barb zimmerman
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
I'm very sorry to hear of Lynda's passing. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sandi Hill
Friend
September 1, 2020
Brian and Family, I'm very sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Your entire family has our sympathy!
Doug and Beth Stoecker
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
May time heal the sadness that you feel with the loss of your Mom. We loved Lynda – she would always send Emma Birthday & Christmas cards with stickers all over them, Emma loved getting those cards from her. I always enjoyed chatting with her. During these tough times, know that you are in our thoughts and prayer. May the Peace of Christ be with you all.
Gini Ioerger
Friend
September 1, 2020