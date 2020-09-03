Gary Eugene Funk

Feb. 1, 1945 - Sept. 1, 2020

DECATUR - Gary Eugene, age 75, of Decatur, Illinois died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, Illinois.

Gary was born February 1, 1945 in Streator, Illinois to Deane Eugene and Ethel Grace Marie (Gross) Funk. He graduated from Mt. Auburn Community Schools and had attended Edinburg Grade School. He grew up on a farm in these communities and loved every minute. Gary attended Parkland College and the University of Illinois. Gary proudly served three years in the U.S. Army and was a Viet Nam veteran.

Gary once told his son, Gregory Deane Funk that in his professional life he played with all the real life toys that Greg had in his sandbox. Those included over the road truck driver and heavy equipment operator, having help build interstates 72 and 57. He then spent several years selling agricultural products for Atlantic Richfield and City Services, and worked for the C&EI, Mo-Pac and Union Pacific Railroads, all out of Villa Grove, Illinois ending as a locomotive engineer. He retired from IDOT, Macon County, Illinois.

Gary left the railroad to attend Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, but when he got there they told him "God didn't want him". This resulted in Gary spending the rest of his life as a King James Bible student. One of Gary's greatest joys was sharing scriptures including II Tim 2:15, Eph 2:8.9, 3:9 and Col 1:27 to anyone who would listen.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Nancy Hayes Funk; son Gregory Deane (Elana) Funk of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; daughter Ellen Marie (Michael) Miller of Assumption, Illinois; granddaughter Elise Nicole Miller of Assumption, Illinois; grandsons Gregory Joshua Funk, Fernando and Daniel Fuentes of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two sisters Sharon (Gregory) Brown of Chatham, Illinois, and Sherrill Lausman of Decatur, Illinois; three brothers Ronald (Edana) Funk of Riverton, Illinois, Roger (Evone) Funk of Cerro Gordo, Illinois and Mark (Kim) Funk of Morrisonville, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. His parents, and a sister, Shirley preceded him in death.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial with military rites will take place at Funks Grove Cemetery, Funks Grove, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossword Bible Church, 262 Stevenson Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Sugar Grove Nature Center Funks Grove, 4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean, Illinois 61754.

To view a live stream of the service, please copy and paste the following link into your web browser: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/36222.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, Illinois, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.