Sandra Joy Hunter

Oct. 1, 1943 - Aug. 31, 2020

ST. ELMO - Sandra Joy Hunter, 76, of St. Elmo, Illinois passed away at Aperion Care, St. Elmo, Illinois on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Decatur, Illinois.

Sandra was born October 1, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois to Willard and Rosemary Park. Sandra worked at Friendship Manor and Lakeland nursing homes as an LPN. Her hobbies include flowers, flower arranging, and baking which she also showed at fairs. She attended the Christian Church of Altamont.

Sandra is survived by her sons, Terrance Hahn (Linda) of Altamont, Illinois and Patrick Hahn (Kathy) of Altamont, Illinois, daughter Marcella Mefford (Chuck) of Brownstown, Illinois; brother Rodney Park (Kay), sister Gloria Lowery, brother Dennis Park (Debbie) and brother Lester Park (Karen); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
