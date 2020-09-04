Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Warner

June 1, 1953 - Sept. 2, 2020

DECATUR - Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Warner, 67, of Decatur, Illinois passed away September 2, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Beth was born June 1, 1953 in Chester, Illinois, the daughter of Vernon and Una (Bayer) Gant. She married Arthur Warner, February 29, 1988 in Las Vegas, NV.

Beth worked as an accountant and cashier for area grocery stores.

She was a member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church, and the Decatur Jaycees. She enjoyed playing Bingo and was an avid Cardinal fan.

Surviving are her husband Arthur, children, Gregory Michael Swanson of Decatur, Illinois, Stephen Kyle Swanson of Decatur, Illinois, Christine Crotser of Decatur, Illinois; siblings, Gail Brenner of St. Charles, Illinois, Gary Gant (Ida) of Alamogordo, New Mexico; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Gant; mother, Una White, step-father, Robert White and sister Una Lee White.

Services will be private.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Beth.

Condolences may be left to Beth's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.