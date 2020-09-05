Joseph Louis Qualls

April 6, 1933-Sept. 4, 2020

TAYLORVILLE - Joseph Louis Qualls, 87 of Taylorville, died September 4, 2020 at 2:33 a.m. at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. Joe was born April 6, 1933 in Decatur, to Albert and Bessie (Jackson) Qualls. He served in the Army in the Korean Conflict. Joe married Phyllis Russell in on August 28, 1954, and she preceded him in 2004. He later married Sheila Mediar and she preceded him in 2011. Joe worked as a laborer and was a member of Central Laborers Local 159, a lifelong member of Stonington American Legion Post 257 and Taylorville VFW Post 4495. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Joe is survived by his son, Everett (wife, Jenny) Qualls of Williamsville; three grandchildren: Levi Qualls and Storm Qualls, both of South Dakota, and Meghan Qualls of Argenta; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, two brothers, and three sisters.

Joe will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at his home Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Joe, or condolences to his family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com