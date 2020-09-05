Sue Rogers

July 31, 1937 - Aug. 23, 2020

MAROA - Sue Rogers 83 of Maroa, Illinois passed away 11:08 p.m. August 23, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, Illinois.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, Illinois with Pastor Joshua Smith officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the John and Sue Rogers Memorial Scholarship at Richland Community College Foundation.

Sue was born July 31, 1937 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Creed and Euleta (Creek) Jackson. She married John R. Rogers April 15, 1956 in Maroa, Illinois. He passed away May 30, 2004.

Survivors include her children, Leesa (Bob) Hagen, Belleville, Illinois; Tom (Becky) Rogers, Clinton, Illinois; Suzie Rogers, Bloomington, Illinois; two grandchildren, Andrew Hagen, Sugar Hill, GA and Hollee Hagen, Denver, CO; two siblings, Judi (Michael) Payne, The Villages, Florida and Steve (Kathy) Jackson, Warrensburg, Illinois; and brother-in-law, Jerry Hoffman, Blue Mound, Illinois; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Shirley Hagar and Charlotte Hoffman.

Sue was a farm wife, a bank teller in Maroa, a 4-H leader and judge, and a realtor with Lyle Campbell and Sons. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and volunteered at Richland Community College Horticulture Department. Sue moved to The Villages, Florida, for the weather and company, but her heart was back home with her kids, and at the family farmstead.

